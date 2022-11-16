AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,968,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AECOM by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AECOM by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.