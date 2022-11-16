Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 336.97% from the company’s current price.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

