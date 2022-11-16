Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 336.97% from the company’s current price.
AMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of AMTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
