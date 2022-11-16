AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $15.80. AerSale shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 34,814 shares traded.

ASLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $802.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth $5,043,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 1,758.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 203,507 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

