AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.43. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on AEye in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AEye by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the second quarter worth $25,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

