Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.37

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 86515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 55.30 and a quick ratio of 54.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

About Africa Energy

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.