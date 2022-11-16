Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

A stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

