Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 164.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.