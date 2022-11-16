AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFS. Roth Capital cut AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
