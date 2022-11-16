AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFS. Roth Capital cut AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

