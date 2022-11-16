AIA Group Ltd Buys 42,856 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 108,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 922,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

