AIA Group Ltd Buys 6,124 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 145,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,427. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

