AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 375,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

