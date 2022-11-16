AIA Group Ltd Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,646 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 424,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $270.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

