AIA Group Ltd Has $38.28 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.74. 32,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

