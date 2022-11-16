AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,698 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.90. 214,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

