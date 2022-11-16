AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.07. 384,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

