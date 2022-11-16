AIA Group Ltd Purchases 55,323 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

KO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.