AIA Group Ltd Sells 38,819 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,819 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $253.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

