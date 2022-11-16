Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56.

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,223. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

