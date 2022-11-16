AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – AirSculpt Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – AirSculpt Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – AirSculpt Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – AirSculpt Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 2,475,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,219. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get AirSculpt Technologies Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AirSculpt Technologies

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Dean purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.