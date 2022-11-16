Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

