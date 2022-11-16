Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.20. Approximately 10,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 642,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Insider Activity

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,094 shares of company stock worth $11,930,079. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 254,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

