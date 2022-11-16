Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI remained flat at $8.93 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,665. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Further Reading

