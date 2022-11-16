Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.52. 75,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,473. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.