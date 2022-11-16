Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.39.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

