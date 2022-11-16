Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.58.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

