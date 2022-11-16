Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NiSource by 1,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after buying an additional 3,059,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after buying an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NiSource by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 1,440,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

