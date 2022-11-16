Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.10. 85,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

