Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 37,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,787. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.78%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

