Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 350,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 887,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,343,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.