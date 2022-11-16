Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

