Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

AWK traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.92. 10,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,295. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

