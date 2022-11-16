Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,000,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 175,180 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

