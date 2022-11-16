Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,865,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

