Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BABA stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alibaba Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.