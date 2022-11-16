Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Alight Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,218. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
