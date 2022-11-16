Allbirds (BIRD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $9.00.

11/15/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00.

11/9/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 78,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 131.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

