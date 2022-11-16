Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 466,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

