Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 9,059 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
