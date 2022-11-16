Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 9,059 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

