Alliance Global Partners Cuts Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Price Target to $2.00

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

OIG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,621. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

