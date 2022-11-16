Alliance Global Partners Cuts Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Price Target to $2.00

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
OIG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,621. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.27.
Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
