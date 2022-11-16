Alliance Global Partners Trims Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Target Price to $27.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 118,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

