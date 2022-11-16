Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Alliance Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$910,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.