Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.53. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

