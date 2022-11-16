Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMR stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 78.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01%.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

