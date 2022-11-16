Alphabet (GOOGL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $135.00.

10/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $135.00.

10/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $120.00.

10/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $115.00.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $140.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 804,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

