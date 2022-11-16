Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,670.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. 923,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.