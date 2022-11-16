Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,150,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 26,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,880.8% during the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,647,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,392,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.