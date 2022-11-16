Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 719,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.