Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 191,471 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 577,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.