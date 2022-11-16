Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,312 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 396.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a market cap of $395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.