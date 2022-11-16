Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,119,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.